First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

