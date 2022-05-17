First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

