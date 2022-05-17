First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Resources Connection worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 850.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.