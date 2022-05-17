First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,327 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

AUB stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

