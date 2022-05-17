First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.