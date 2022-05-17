First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

