First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

