First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 920,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

