First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth $21,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $380.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.