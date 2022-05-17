First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE GENI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.