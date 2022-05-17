First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

