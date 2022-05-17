First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Banc of California worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.