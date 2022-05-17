First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of First Bancshares worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $618.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

