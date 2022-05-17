First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

