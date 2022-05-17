Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $7.66 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

