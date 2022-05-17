Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 46,026 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,343,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Apple by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 55,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

