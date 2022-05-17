Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel Buys 2,668 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HASI opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

