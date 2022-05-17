Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $19,343,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Apple by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 55,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

