Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

DWAS stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.74 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37.

