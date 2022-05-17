Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.66% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70.

