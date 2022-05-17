Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

