iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

