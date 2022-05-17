iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after buying an additional 953,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.