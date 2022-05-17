iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.