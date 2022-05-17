iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

INDY stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

