iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.