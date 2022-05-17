iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

