Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.65) to €3.60 ($3.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.