Korea Investment CORP Has $2.34 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,632 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $2,342,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 55,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.