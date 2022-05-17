Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Stephens decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.