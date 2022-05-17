Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $203.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

