Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

