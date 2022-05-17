Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $210,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

