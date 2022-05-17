MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 240,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

