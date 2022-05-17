Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 230,660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,741,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,259,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 577,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $194,296,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.