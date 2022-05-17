Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

