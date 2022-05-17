Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 577,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $194,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,338,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,131,906,000 after acquiring an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

