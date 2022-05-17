Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 15.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $177,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.60 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.