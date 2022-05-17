Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.