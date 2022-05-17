Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

