Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King lowered their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

