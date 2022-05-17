MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $267.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $267,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

