Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

