Northern Trust Corp Purchases 21,104 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of ImmunoGen worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 175,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 71,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

