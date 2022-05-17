Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,571 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Ichor worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 551,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $808.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

