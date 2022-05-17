Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Porch Group worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Porch Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Porch Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $415.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

