Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.21.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of PD opened at C$87.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.85. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$33.62 and a 52 week high of C$107.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $959,581 over the last 90 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

