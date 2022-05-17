Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.21.
PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of PD opened at C$87.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.85. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$33.62 and a 52 week high of C$107.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
