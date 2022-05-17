Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Citigroup

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Proterra has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after acquiring an additional 219,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

