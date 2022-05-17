Prudent Investors Network Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.59. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.