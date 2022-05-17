Prudent Investors Network Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
