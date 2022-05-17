Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.